Grzelcyk skated on the team's third-defensive pairing during Wednesday's practice.

Having been projected to contend for an Opening Night roster spot following an injury to Torey Krug (broken jaw), Grzelcyk has grabbed his opportunity by the horns. Playing on the left side of the third pairing with Adam McQuaid on the right is where Krug has played for the better part of the last four seasons, and Grzelyck seems to be a natural fit to stand in Krug's place. That said, expect head coach Bruce Cassidy to take a few more looks at Grzelcyk in the preseason before officially deciding his fate for the beginning of the campaign.