Grzelcyk (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus the Senators on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Grzelcyk wrote his name on the scoresheet in just one of the team's last 12 contests while chipping in just 16 shots over the stretch. As such, the 28-year-old defender is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value, even if he returns to the second power-play unit.