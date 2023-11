Grzelcyk (upper body) is on track to play Nov. 25 versus the Rangers, coach Jim Montgomery told Conor Ryan of Boston.com on Wednesday.

Grzelcyk hasn't played since Oct. 30 because of the injury and is currently on long-term injured reserve. He has a goal in nine contests this season. When Grzelcyk is ready to return, it will likely be as a member of the third pairing.