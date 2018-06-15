Grzelcyk signed a two-year deal worth $1.4 million per year Friday.

Grzelcyk enjoyed a nice rookie season wherein he tallied 15 points in 61 games. The 24-year-old averaged 16:44 per contest in ice time, and saw 1:07 per game on the power play. With Zdeno Chara getting up there in years, Grzelcyk could be in for a bigger role next season.