Grzelcyk Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston a four-year, $14.75 million contract extension with the Bruins on Saturday.

Grzelcyk was a solid top-four option for Boston last season, picking up 21 points, seven of which came on the power play, while posting a plus-15 rating in 68 contests. The 26-year-old blueliner is expected to take over for Torey Krug, who departed in free agency, on the Bruins' top power-play unit in 2020-21, which will give him the opportunity to post career highs across the board offensively.