Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Leaves Tuesday's game
Grzelcyk left Tuesday's game against Vegas after blocking a shot on his left leg, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Unfortunately for Grzelcyk, he suffered the injury after skating in just 35 seconds of the game, and didn't return for the second period. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it's likely the veteran will receive more treatment in the locker room, and that the team will have an update on his status following the game or in the coming days. Boston will now roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the game, and Brandon Carlo is the leading candidate to see a bump to the second power-play unit in Grzelcyk's stead.
