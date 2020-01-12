Grzelcyk (lower body) isn't expected to return to Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Grzelcyk logged 1:27 of ice time before departing. While the Bruins stopped short of ruling the defenseman out for the rest of Saturday night's contest, a return seems unlikely. Grzelcyk will hope to heal up in time to face the Flyers on Monday.