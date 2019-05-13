Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Lights lamp twice in win
Grzelcyk scored twice in Sunday's 6-2 win over Carolina in Game 2.
Grzelcyk opened the scoring in the closing stages of the first period, then put home his second goal of the game during a second-period power play. The Bruins blueliner has scored three goals and has seven points in 15 postseason appearances.
