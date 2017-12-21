Grzelcyk continues to see ice time with the man advantage, despite being stuck in an 11-game goalless streak.

During his drought, Grzelcyk is averaging 1:17 of ice time with the man advantage, but has nothing to show for it. The blueliner did secure one helper in the midst of that stretch, but it came at even strength. If the Charlestown, Massachusetts native can't figure out his game soon, he not only might get bumped from the power play, but could also find himself back in the minors where he began the season.