Grzelcyk notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Grzelcyk has quietly found his groove on offense with four assists over five contests since he returned from an upper-body injury in late December. The 30-year-old defenseman went 13 games without a point and missed 10 contests with a separate upper-body injury prior to getting his game on track. For the season, he's at five points, 33 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 25 outings, so he can likely be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.