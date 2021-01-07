Grzelcyk has looked sharp in the early stages of training camp, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

With Torey Krug no longer in the mix, the 5-foot-9, 174-pound Grzelcyk is in line for added responsibilities this coming season. As a puck-moving left-shot blueliner, it's expected that Grzelcyk will absorb a good deal of Krug's second-pairing minutes, as well as see added power-play opportunities. Shinzawa points to Grzelcyk's "fast feet, active stick" and ability in the transition game as traits that should allow the 27-year-old to be a key cog on Boston's back line. In 68 games last season, Grzelcyk logged four goals and 21 points, but in his anticipated role in 2020-21, we'd expect increased production from him across the board.