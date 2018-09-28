Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Lower-body injury
Grzelcyk is dealing with a lower-body injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
As a result, Grzelcyk won't play Saturday against the Flyers, but it is hoped that he'll be ready in advance of this coming Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Capitals. Following the trade of Adam McQuaid to the Rangers, the Bruins are slated to head into the coming campaign with seven legitimate blue-line options, meaning that one will need to be made a healthy scratch when all are healthy. That depth could allow the Bruins to ease Grzelcyk back in, but once he's good to go, the 24-year-old's wheels, quick hands and ability in the transition game will be assets to the team's blue line corps.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...