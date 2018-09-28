Grzelcyk is dealing with a lower-body injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As a result, Grzelcyk won't play Saturday against the Flyers, but it is hoped that he'll be ready in advance of this coming Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Capitals. Following the trade of Adam McQuaid to the Rangers, the Bruins are slated to head into the coming campaign with seven legitimate blue-line options, meaning that one will need to be made a healthy scratch when all are healthy. That depth could allow the Bruins to ease Grzelcyk back in, but once he's good to go, the 24-year-old's wheels, quick hands and ability in the transition game will be assets to the team's blue line corps.