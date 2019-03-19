Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Tuesday that Grzelcyk (arm) is nearing a return to action.

Per the report, Grzelcyk is in line to miss a couple more games, but he could rejoin the Bruins as soon as this weekend. The mobile blueliner last suited up March 10 and prior to his injury had notched two goals and 16 points in 61 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories