Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Making progress
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Tuesday that Grzelcyk (arm) is nearing a return to action.
Per the report, Grzelcyk is in line to miss a couple more games, but he could rejoin the Bruins as soon as this weekend. The mobile blueliner last suited up March 10 and prior to his injury had notched two goals and 16 points in 61 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...