Grzelcyk (upper body) was not at practice Thursday, according to Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack.

The Bruins are hopeful that Grzelcyk will be able to play Friday in Winnipeg. The defenseman has taken a huge step back offensively this season with only one goal in 20 games. Grzelcyk had four straight 20-plus point seasons heading into 2023-24 and it is looking bleak as to whether or not he can make it five in a row.