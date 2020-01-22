Grzelcyk (arm) is being monitored by team doctors after sustaining a potential injury Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Grzelcyk landed on his left arm after a hit by Cody Eakin in the third period. The defenseman was able to return to the game, but the Bruins will be cautious with the 26-year-old. Grzelcyk will have until Jan. 31 to heal up -- the Bruins entered their bye week after Tuesday's game.