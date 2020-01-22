Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Monitored for arm injury
Grzelcyk (arm) is being monitored by team doctors after sustaining a potential injury Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Grzelcyk landed on his left arm after a hit by Cody Eakin in the third period. The defenseman was able to return to the game, but the Bruins will be cautious with the 26-year-old. Grzelcyk will have until Jan. 31 to heal up -- the Bruins entered their bye week after Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.