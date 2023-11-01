Grzelcyk (upper body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

Grzelcyk was previously expected to miss multiple weeks, so his placement on LTIR shouldn't come as a surprise. With Charlie McAvoy (suspension) also out the next four games, the Bruins called up Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon to help bolster the blue line. As a result, Hampus Lindholm should see a significant uptick in ice time, including with the man advantage. For his part, Grzelcyk has managed just one goal on 12 shots in his nine appearances but is averaging a career-low 15:15 of ice time.