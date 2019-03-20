Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Nears return
Grzelcyk (arm) is in line to resume practice in advance of Saturday's game against the Panthers.
The same applies to fellow blueliner Kevan Miller (upper body), and upon the duo's return Steven Kampfer and/or Connor Clifton figure to be squeezed out of Boston's lineup. Grzelcyk has logged 16 points in 61 games to date, numbers of marginal fantasy import, but in real terms the mobile 25-year-old has been effective this season, especially in the transition game.
