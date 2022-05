Grzelcyk will undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Grzelcyk doesn't have a set timetable and he likely won't until closer to training camp. The 28-year-old posted a minus-6 rating through five games this postseason before missing the final two contests. He averaged 18:44 of ice time while adding 24 points in 73 games during the regular season.