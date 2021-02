Grzelcyk (lower body), who skated Thursday, isn't expected to play Friday night against the Rangers, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Grzelcyk is on IR, but the fact that he's traveling with the Bruins on their current road trip suggests that he has some chance to return to action in Sunday's rematch against the Rangers. The puck-moving blueliner -- who has notched three helpers in six games to date -- last saw game action Feb. 10.