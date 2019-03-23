Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Not playing Saturday
Grzelcyk (arm) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
He's set to miss his sixth straight game, but coach Bruce Cassidy hopes Grzelcyk will be able to return Monday versus the Lightning. The Bruins' blue-line depth is suspect without both Grzelcyk and Torey Krug (concussion), so a prompt return would be ideal.
