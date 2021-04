Grzelcyk (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Grzelcyk left Saturday's game against the Flyers after just 7:21. Charlie McAvoy (upper body) is still out and Kevin Miller will also come out of the lineup Sunday, meaning both Jack Ahcan and Jarred Tinordi will suit up. Grzelcyk's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Sabres.