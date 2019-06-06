Grzelcyk (concussion) will not play in Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Grzelcyk was originally a game-time decision for Thursday, but it appears he didn't pass one of the last steps in the NHL's concussion protocol in time. In the blueliner's absence, Steve Kampfer will likely take over in the lineup. The next opportunity for Grzelcyk to play would be Game 6 on Sunday.