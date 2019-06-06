Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Not ready for Game 5
Grzelcyk (concussion) will not play in Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Grzelcyk was originally a game-time decision for Thursday, but it appears he didn't pass one of the last steps in the NHL's concussion protocol in time. In the blueliner's absence, Steve Kampfer will likely take over in the lineup. The next opportunity for Grzelcyk to play would be Game 6 on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...