Grzelcyk (lower body) didn't travel with the team ahead of Monday's game against the Capitals, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

This lower-body injury has been lingering, as Grzelcyk has played in just one of the last three games. In turn, the Bruins are giving the 27-year-old blueliner a chance to rest and recover before returning to the lineup. The team has two more games against the Flyers on this road trip, and unless Grzelcyk rejoins the team, he'll likely miss those games as well.