Grzelcyk recorded a power-play assist while logging 24:07 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports/

Fellow blueliner Charlie McAvoy (25:33) is the only Bruins skater who saw more ice time in Thursday's season opener, but perhaps even more notable was that Grzelcyk led the team with 5:51 worth of power-play duty. With Torey Krug no longer in the mix, the mobile Grzelcyk is poised to have an opportunity to see a regular puck-moving/distributing role in man-advantage situations, a context that gives the 27-year-old fantasy breakout potential this season.