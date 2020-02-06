Grzelcyk had an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Grzelcyk set up Sean Kuraly for the game-tying goal at 12:49 of the second period. The 26-year-old defenseman has assists in back-to-back games after a seven-game drought. For the year, Grzelcyk has racked up 16 points, 86 shots, 50 blocked shots and 46 hits through 53 games. With only modest physicality and scoring, the blueliner isn't likely to help fantasy owners outside of deeper formats.