Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Notches helper Wednesday
Grzelcyk had an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Grzelcyk set up Sean Kuraly for the game-tying goal at 12:49 of the second period. The 26-year-old defenseman has assists in back-to-back games after a seven-game drought. For the year, Grzelcyk has racked up 16 points, 86 shots, 50 blocked shots and 46 hits through 53 games. With only modest physicality and scoring, the blueliner isn't likely to help fantasy owners outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.