Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Odd man out Thursday
Grzelcyk is slated to be a scratch Thursday night against the Flyers.
With the Bruins' blue line corps healthy for the moment, Grzelcyk will be the odd man out Thursday, with John Moore in line to re-join the lineup. Chances are, the team's good luck on the injury front won't hold too long, at which stage coach Bruce Cassidy won't have the quandary of sending either Grzelcyk or Moore to the press box.
