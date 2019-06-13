Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Officially in for Game 7
Grzelcyk is in the lineup for Wednesday's pivotal Game 7 against the visiting Blues.
It was reported earlier that Grzelcyk was medically cleared to play, and that notion was confirmed by his placement in the lineup. He has missed the last four games of the series due to a concussion, but has tallied seven points and 33 shots in 19 postseason games. Connor Clifton will take a seat in the press box with Grzelcyk returning.
