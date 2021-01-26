Grzelcyk (leg) is on the ice for pregame warmups Tuesday and is expected to play against Pittsburgh, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

After missing Saturday's game against the Flyers with the injury, Grzelcyk is expected to assume a spot on the Bruins' second defense pairing with Brandon Carlo. His two points haven't helped fantasy managers much, but his 13 shots on goal and 3:31 of average power-play time over four games this season could make the Massachusetts native an interesting play.