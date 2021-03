Grzelcyk (lower body) is expected to play Wednesday night against the Capitals, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Assuming no setbacks in warmups, Grzelcyk is slated to work on the Bruins' second defensive pairing along with Brandon Carlo in his anticipated return to action Wednesday. Additionally, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe indicates that Grzelcyk is on track to see point duty on the team's top power-play unit.