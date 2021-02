Grzelcyk (lower body) worked with the Bruins' second power-play unit during Tuesday's practice, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

He and fellow blueliner Charlie McAvoy were the point men on a unit that also included Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith and Jake DeBrusk (lower body), who like Grzelcyk is expected to return to action Wednesday against the Rangers. To date, Grzelcyk has logged three assists (including one on the power play) in five games.