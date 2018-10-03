Grzelcyk (lower body) skated with Kevan Miller on the Bruins' third defensive pairing during Wednesday's morning rushes.

He's in line to play in the Bruins' regular-season opener against the Capitals Wednesday night and in addition to his regular blue line shifts, it looks like Grzelcyk is slated to see first-unit power-play duty in Torey Krug's (ankle) absence, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. Krug will miss at least three weeks, so the mobile Grzelcyk profiles as decent fantasy sleeper to start the season.