Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Opens scoring
Grzelcyk scored his first career playoff goal in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 2.
His goal came on the power play, making four of Grzelcyk's five points this postseason a result of the man advantage. The Charlestown-native also tallied five shots, two hits and a block over 22:38 in ice time during the double-ovetime loss.
