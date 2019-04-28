Grzelcyk scored his first career playoff goal in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 2.

His goal came on the power play, making four of Grzelcyk's five points this postseason a result of the man advantage. The Charlestown-native also tallied five shots, two hits and a block over 22:38 in ice time during the double-ovetime loss.

