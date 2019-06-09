Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Out for Game 6
Grzelcyk (concussion) hasn't gained medical clearance, and won't play in Sunday's Game 6 in St. Louis, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
The 25-year-old has missed the last three games of the series after he was knocked out of Game 2 on a hit from Oscar Sundqvist. Even though Grzelcyk was sporting a non-contact jersey during Saturday's practice, he won't be available for Sunday's contest. In his stead, the Bruins will go back to six defensemen in their lineup, with Steve Kampfer the odd man out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...