Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Out of lineup Saturday
Grzelcyk (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Grzelcyk will miss his second straight tilt because of the issue, which has been deemed minor by coach Bruce Cassidy. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Tuesday against the Red Wings, though most fantasy owners likely aren't concerned with the status of a 24-year-old blueliner averaging less than 16 minutes of ice time per contest.
