Grzelcyk (lower body) won't travel with the Bruins to Lake Tahoe for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Grzelcyk was already ruled out for Thursday night's game against New Jersey, so the blueliner's next chance to suit up won't arrive until the Bruins' scheduled Feb. 25 road tilt against the Islanders. With Jakub Zboril (upper body) also sidelined through the weekend, John Moore and Connor Clifton are slated to fill in on the team's back line for the time being.