Grzelcyk registered a goal and an assist with two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

The defenseman scored the eventual game-winner when he handcuffed Buffalo netminder Dustin Tokarski with a point shot 12:50 into the second period, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead. He also picked up an assist on David Pastrnak's goal early in the third. The points were the first in six contests for Grzelcyk, who has produced 15 points in 27 games overall despite being plagued by injuries throughout the year.