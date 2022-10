Grzelcyk scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The blueliner made his first tally of the year count, as Grzelcyk picked up the puck at the point, drifted down into the faceoff circle and wired a shot into the top corner over Elvis Merzlikins. Grzelcyk has found the scoresheet in four of five games since making his belated season debut, but his other three points were all helpers.