Grzelcyk scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Grzelcyk has a goal and four helpers over his last seven games. His tally Thursday helped the Bruins get to overtime, where they took a third straight loss past regulation time. The 30-year-old defenseman isn't often a steady contributor on offense -- he's now at two goals and four assists through 27 outings. He's added 36 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while seeing bottom-four minutes.