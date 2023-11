Grzelcyk (upper body) returned to practice Friday and is expected to return Nov. 25 versus the Rangers, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Grzelcyk was injured Oct. 30 and placed on long-term injured reserve two days later. Grzelcyk is likely to play against the Rangers as that's the first day he is eligible to return. He has a goal on 12 shots in nine games with the Bruins this season.