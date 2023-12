Grzelcyk (upper body) is in a regular jersey at practice Thursday, according to Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Grzelcyk has sat out the last three games. He has been in a prolonged scoring slump with nary a point in his last 13 games. Grzelcyk has only one goal in 20 contests this season, along with 22 blocked shots and 17 hits. Consider him day-to-day as he could return Friday versus New Jersey.