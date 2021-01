Grzelcyk (upper body) practiced Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Grzelcyk -- who suffered an upper-body injury Monday against the Islanders -- was out there Wednesday skating on the team's second pairing, along with Brandon Carlo. It thus appears that Grzelcyk will be able handle his usual even strength and power-play roles Thursday night against the Flyers.