Grzelcyk scored a goal on two shots Monday in a 3-0 victory over New Jersey.

The 27-year-old defenseman closed out the scoring in this one, sending a long shot from the point that banked off a New Jersey defender to make it 3-0 with 2:43 left in the third. Grzelcyk has been hampered by injuries through the season, but he's still managed to contribute 17 points in 33 games.