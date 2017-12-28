Grzelcyk recorded a pair of helpers in a season-high 19:48 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Senators.

Grzelcyk had gone 11 straight games without recording a point before the multi-point outburst and isn't known for creating offense. He's worth a look in some deeper leagues due to his plus-10 rating and role on the second power-play unit, but the rookie will need to show more consistency on a nightly basis to be worth owning in most settings.