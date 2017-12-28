Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Rare multi-point effort
Grzelcyk recorded a pair of helpers in a season-high 19:48 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Senators.
Grzelcyk had gone 11 straight games without recording a point before the multi-point outburst and isn't known for creating offense. He's worth a look in some deeper leagues due to his plus-10 rating and role on the second power-play unit, but the rookie will need to show more consistency on a nightly basis to be worth owning in most settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...