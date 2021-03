Grzelcyk (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play in Wednesday's game versus the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Grzelcyk will crack the lineup for the first time since Feb. 10. The 27-year-old should fulfill power-play duties, and he'll partner with Brandon Carlo on the second pairing. Grzelcyk posted three points and 13 shots on net through six games before this injury.