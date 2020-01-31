Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Ready to rock
Grzelcyk (arm) is in the projected lineup for Friday's road matchup with Winnipeg, NHL.com's Darrin Bauming reports.
Grzelcyk suffered a minor arm injury during Boston's win over Vegas on Jan. 21, but he was always expected to be available following the All-Star break. The 26-year-old American will skate on the Bruins' third pairing and second power-play unit against the Jets.
