Grzelcyk scored a goal on two shots and notched an assist versus the Flyers on Monday.

Grzelcyk has racked up five points in his last four contests, including a pair of multi-point outings. The defenseman sees minimal usage with the man advantage, so he'll need to continue producing at even strength. Still, Grzelcyk figures to be a near-lock to reach the 20-point threshold for the fourth straight season and could top last year's career-best performance (24 points).