Grzelcyk registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Grzelcyk set up David Pastrnak's hat-trick-clinching goal in the second period as well as a Charlie Coyle insurance marker in the third. This was Grzelcyk's first multi-point effort of the season -- he's often played more of a defensive role in the top four. The blueliner has a goal, 11 assists, 52 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 36 outings.