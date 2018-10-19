Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Records third assist of season
Grzelcyk added a helper of David Krejci's first goal of the season during the Bruins' 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers Thursday.
This was Grzelyck's first even-strength point of the season as he now finds himself second amongst Bruins defensemen in points with three in seven games. The 24-year-old had only two power-play points last season, but as long as Torey Krug is out with an injury Grezelcyk will continue to get time on the point with the first PP unit.
More News
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Two helpers on man advantage•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: On track to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Could be ready for opener•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Takes the ice Monday•
-
Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...