Grzelcyk added a helper of David Krejci's first goal of the season during the Bruins' 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers Thursday.

This was Grzelyck's first even-strength point of the season as he now finds himself second amongst Bruins defensemen in points with three in seven games. The 24-year-old had only two power-play points last season, but as long as Torey Krug is out with an injury Grezelcyk will continue to get time on the point with the first PP unit.