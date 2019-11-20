Grzelcyk posted a pair of goals, plus-2 rating and three shots on net in a 5-1 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had yet to score prior to Tuesday, but now he's two-thirds of the way to his goal total from last season. With the two markers, Grzelcyk possesses a 5.7 shooting percentage, which is almost 3.0 percent higher than his career norm. Grzelcyk has two goals and six points with a plus-6 rating in 21 games this season.