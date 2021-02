Grzelcyk (lower body) isn't in line to play Thursday against New Jersey, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The same applies to Jakub Zboril (upper body), which sets the stage for Connor Clifton and John Moore to fill in for the Bruins' banged-up blue line duo versus New Jersey. Grzelcyk thus remains in the day-to-day category in advance of Saturday's scheduled game against the Flyers.